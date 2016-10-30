Tips And Tricks To Follow For Hassle-Free Travel

Whether it is for pleasure or business, traveling can be a lot of fun. It can also be more than a little bothersome. Planning for transportation, packing and finding a place to stay can add up and become incredibly stressful. Here are a few helpful tips to ease the burden a bit.

In order to make the most of travel abroad, try to plan at least a couple of activities that aren't listed in tourist guide books or blogs. You can do this by getting hold of information designed for and produced by locals, be it from newspapers, blogs or people on twitter. Stepping outside the tourist bubble will make your trip that much more exciting and fun.

Make sure your house does not look vacant while you are away. Coming home to find that you have been robbed would be a nightmare. If you intend to be gone for a considerable length of time, consider redirecting or having a friend pick up your mail for you.

If you're worried about having your pockets picked while you're on vacation, try sewing a small hidden pocket into the inside of your pants to keep your money and credit cards in. This way you won't have to worry about them being swiped by an eager pickpocket. You can also do the same thing inside of a bag, if you'll be carrying one.

Hotel stationery is a great souvenir, and hotels do not charge you for taking it. The hotels realize that their stationery is a form of advertisement for them, so if you take it and use it, you are doing them a favor. Most higher-end hotels have beautiful stationery, so snap it up! They don't mind.

Losing your rental car in large parking lots is no fun. Carry one of those fluorescent foam balls that fit over the tip of your antenna or maybe even a colorful ribbon to tie to the rear view mirror. They take up no room in your luggage and can sure make locating that car a whole lot easier when there are exactly 37 others that look just like it in the same row where you parked!

When booking a hotel room, don't be afraid to negotiate. While many hotel clerks aren't able to move too much on price, there may be other perks they can offer, such as meals or parking. In some cases the desk staff isn't able to offer discounts or packages unless the guest specifically asks about them.

If you're going to be going on a road trip, bring a power inverter with you. A power inverter is a handy device that you plug into your car's cigarette lighter and then lets you plug anything into it. It's great if you're traveling with kids since you can plug video games or a laptop in.

If you are traveling by plane with your children, get a portable DVD player. They are relatively inexpensive, and they keep your kids entertained for hours at a time. Don't worry about getting an expensive model; children do not really care about screen size or extra features. Even if you only use it one time, you will definitely find that it was a valuable purchase.

Avoid getting an illness while you are traveling. Do not touch your eyes, mouth or nose and be sure to bring along some hand sanitizer. Use it after you wash your hands in the lavatory. Stay hydrated by drinking bottled water. Avoid ice from the airline as it is teeming with bacteria.

Use a broomstick to lock your sliding door. Sliding doors are difficult to safely secure. Their locks aren't always the best but you can fortify them by placing a cut-off broomstick in the channel behind the sliding panel. Cut the broomstick so that it is long enough to reach from the inside edge of the sliding door to the opposite door frame. It's simple, and it's cheap. Just explain it to all the members of the household - you do not want it to be a fire hazard either.

There are many places when traveling where you can sample local food and not break the bank. Try locating restaurants and eateries in central markets and areas. It is recommended that you arrive fairly early as this is generally for breakfast and lunch. Most of the buildings these are in are very charming and indicative of local culture.

Traveling to new places should be fun, not stressful. This advice will help take the worries out of your travel and let you have a great time. No matter where you're going or how you're getting there, these tips will help make your vacation a little easier and a little more fun.